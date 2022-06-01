Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 233,884 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.51% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $537,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.28. 30,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,190. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.