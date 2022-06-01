Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 303,481 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,481 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $418,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $196.68 and a one year high of $324.08. The firm has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,818 shares of company stock valued at $444,578,218 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.