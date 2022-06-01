Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

CPRI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 5,089,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

