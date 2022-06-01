Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

