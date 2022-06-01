Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 595,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,282. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

