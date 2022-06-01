Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $215.27. 10,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

