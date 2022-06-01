Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 269,601 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $41.11.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

