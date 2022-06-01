CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CD Projekt stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.