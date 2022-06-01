C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. C&F Financial has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

