Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74. 45,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,092,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

