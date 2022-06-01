China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

