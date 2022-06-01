China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 566,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.52.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
