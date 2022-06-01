China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 566,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

