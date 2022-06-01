Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.65 billion and the lowest is $43.78 billion. Cigna posted sales of $43.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $177.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.09 billion to $179.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.57 billion to $188.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cigna by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.58. 2,622,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,520. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

