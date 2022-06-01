Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) were down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 136,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,512,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after buying an additional 880,590 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $182,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

