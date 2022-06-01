Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

COHU stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 394,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,599. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

