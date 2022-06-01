CoinEx Token Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and $546,745.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,794.23 or 1.00008688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

