Compound Market Cap Reaches $436.06 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $61.18 or 0.00202498 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $436.06 million and approximately $110.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,127,969 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

