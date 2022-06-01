Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 48.00. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 56.77. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

