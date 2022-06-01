ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $231.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147552 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

