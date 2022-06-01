Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 451,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,596. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Cortexyme ( NASDAQ:CRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.