Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 451,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,596. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.