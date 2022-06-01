Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,270 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 249,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

