Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,242 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

