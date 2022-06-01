Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,900 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

