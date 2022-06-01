Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 14,762 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.