Corton Capital Inc. Invests $427,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

