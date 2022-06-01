Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,824 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.63. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

