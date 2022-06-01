Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,163 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

