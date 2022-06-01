Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.35% of CareDx worth $56,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $985,141. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $96.88.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
