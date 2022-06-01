Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.
CCAP stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.
About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
