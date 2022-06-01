CryptoTycoon (CTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $321,734.62

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $321,734.62 and $26,247.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,783.99 or 0.99998153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 890,129 coins and its circulating supply is 150,947 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

