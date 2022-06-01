Css LLC Il Acquires New Holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.49% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSGA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

