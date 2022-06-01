Css LLC Il Buys New Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $12,732,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

SLVM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.