Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 33,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

IPOD stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

