Css LLC Il Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

