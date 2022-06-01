CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08.
About CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.