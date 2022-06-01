CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.