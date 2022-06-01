CUTcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $189.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00078840 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00254322 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,943,137 coins and its circulating supply is 160,943,137 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

