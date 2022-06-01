D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747,337 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.3% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Comcast worth $366,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623,132. The company has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.