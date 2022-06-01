DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.48 million and $7.78 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,211.64 or 1.00004149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,052,762,757 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.