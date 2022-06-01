DEEPSPACE (DPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145,934.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $145,934.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

