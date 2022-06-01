Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 8,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,537. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

