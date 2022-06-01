Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.15

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.15 ($20.59) and last traded at €19.12 ($20.56), with a volume of 6964658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.12 ($20.56).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.81. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

