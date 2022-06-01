Dexlab Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Dexlab has a market cap of $2.19 million and $530,852.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 668.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.55 or 0.11719898 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00443566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

