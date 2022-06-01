DEXTools Market Cap Tops $16.97 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $214,753.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,977,406 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

