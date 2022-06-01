Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $11,888.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001490 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,687,634 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

