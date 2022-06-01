Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $323,615.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 193.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.42 or 0.07922521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,486,452 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

