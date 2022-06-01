Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.