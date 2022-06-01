Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 503,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,186. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

