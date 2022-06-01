DINGO TOKEN Market Cap Reaches $136,591.04 (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DINGO TOKEN has a total market cap of $136,591.04 and $465.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,590.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Coin Profile

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading

