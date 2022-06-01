DinoSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $6,963.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $223,481.88 and $6,963.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 688.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 130,300,873 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

