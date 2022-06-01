Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $654,802,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $408,269,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.21 on Wednesday, reaching 30.19. 325,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of 35.06 and a 200-day moving average of 65.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

